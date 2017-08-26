Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Takes no-decision against Cardinals
Odorizzi allowed three runs on three hits and four walks despite four strikeouts over 3.2 innings but walked away with a no-decision Friday against the Cardinals.
Odorizzi has now failed to complete four innings in consecutive starts and hasn't made it to the fifth in four of his last five. He is now 0-3 in that stretch with a 6.75 ERA and a 17:17 K:BB. Until he can find a way to fix his massive control problems, Odorizzi is going to remain in this funk.
