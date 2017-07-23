Rays' Jake Odorizzi: To continue pitching from stretch

Odorizzi, who'll start Sunday's series finale versus the Rangers, plans to continue throwing from the stretch exclusively for the time being, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The decision comes as a result of the success the right-hander encountered in a 3-2 win over the Athletics last Monday, one in which he fired seven innings of one-hit ball. According to Odorizzi, the fact that the stretch forces him to limit his movements prior to the pitch led to across-the-board improvements in his performance. While some pitchers feel they lose power when pitching out of the stretch, Odorizzi's repertoire isn't overly reliant on his fastball, which clocks in just over 90 mph on average.