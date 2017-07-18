Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Twirls impressive outing Monday

Odorizzi (6-4) allowed one run on just one hit and two walks over seven innings in Monday's win over the Athletics. He struck out five and picked up his sixth victory of the season.

In what was his best performance of the season, Odorizzi's sole mistake came on a fourth-inning home run by Khris Davis. It was an encouraging bounce-back performance by the 27-year-old, who had given up seven runs over 4.1 innings against the Red Sox his last time out. The veteran hurler will look to replicate Monday's success when he faces the Rangers on Sunday.

