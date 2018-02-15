Rays' Jake Odorizzi: Wins arbitration case
Odorizzi will make $6.35 million in 2018 after winning his arbitration case, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays came in at $6.05 million but will be forced to cough up some extra case after losing their arbitration battle with Odorizzi for a second-straight season. In 2017, the right-hander started 28 games, posting a 4.14 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with a 127:61 K:BB over 143.1 innings.
