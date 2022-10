Beeks (lower leg) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Friday and included on Tampa Bay's roster for the AL Wild Card Series at Cleveland, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Beeks has been sidelined the past few weeks by tightness in his right lower leg but will rejoin the Rays for the start of the playoffs. The 29-year-old has been a strong option out of the bullpen this year with a 2.80 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 70:22 K:BB across 61 innings.