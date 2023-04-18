Beeks (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Reds, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over three innings. He struck out one.

Beeks got his second start of the season in the series opener with Cincinnati. Despite only working through three innings, the 29-year-old lefty was solid, and his only mistake came on the game's first run following a Kevin Newman solo shot in the second inning. Beeks owns a 3.00 ERA and 6:3 K:BB across nine innings this year, but with Taj Bradley being called up from Triple-A Durham, we will likely see Beeks continue to rotate between a spot starter and relief role moving forward.