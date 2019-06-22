Beeks allowed two runs off three hits and no walks while recording one strikeout in two innings pitched in Friday's win over the Athletics.

The southpaw struggled as the primary pitcher in his second straight appearance, this time giving up a solo home run in each of his two innings. After allowing four runs in five innings over his last two appearances, Beeks' ERA has risen to 2.95 but he still boasts a respectable 50:19 K:BB throughout the season. Jose De Leon (elbow), Tyler Glasnow (forearm) and Anthony Banda (elbow) remain on the 60-day injured list, but they are all progressing in their rehab processes. Beeks could be relegated to the bullpen when they are ready to return.