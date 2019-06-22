Rays' Jalen Beeks: Allows two home runs
Beeks allowed two runs off three hits and no walks while recording one strikeout in two innings pitched in Friday's win over the Athletics.
The southpaw struggled as the primary pitcher in his second straight appearance, this time giving up a solo home run in each of his two innings. After allowing four runs in five innings over his last two appearances, Beeks' ERA has risen to 2.95 but he still boasts a respectable 50:19 K:BB throughout the season. Jose De Leon (elbow), Tyler Glasnow (forearm) and Anthony Banda (elbow) remain on the 60-day injured list, but they are all progressing in their rehab processes. Beeks could be relegated to the bullpen when they are ready to return.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.