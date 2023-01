Beeks signed a one-year, $1.375 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The left-hander was excellent for the Rays last season, holding a 2.80 ERA and 70:22 K:BB over 61 innings. The Rays like to use Beeks as an opener sometimes and he also has the ability to go multiple innings, if needed.