Beeks was credited with a hold in a win over the Braves on Monday, recording seven strikeouts but also allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits and a wild pitch over three innings.

The left-hander kept things interesting during his rollercoaster of a multi-inning appearance. Beeks' outstanding swing-and-miss stuff was partly offset by a mistake pitch to Matt Adams, which the veteran laced 355 feet for a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Otherwise, the 27-year-old did fill his long-relief role well and has opened the season with a stellar 12:0 K:BB over five innings across two appearances.