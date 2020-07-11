Beeks, who threw 49 pitches over three innings in a simulated game Friday, is a candidate to handle some spot starts early in the season if the current absences of Tyler Glasnow (undisclosed), Yonny Chirinos (undisclosed) and Brendan McKay (undisclosed) extend into the 2020 campaign, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander is certainly capable of handling rotation assignments if called upon to take them, as he started 94 minor-league games over four-plus years in the Red Sox organization. Beeks also logged three starts for the Rays last season and threw two or more innings on 40 occasions overall. Given the aforementioned temporary vacancies on the pitching depth chart, the expectation is Beeks will continue to have his arm built up over what remains of summer camp.