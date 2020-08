Beeks (0-1) allowed one run on two hits and no walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Orioles.

After allowing four runs in long relief Monday, Beeks has now had solid outings in his past two appearances. However, he picked up the loss Sunday as he allowed the go-ahead run to begin the seventh inning. The southpaw now carries a 4.50 ERA and 15:2 K:BB over eight innings to begin the season.