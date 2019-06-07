Rays' Jalen Beeks: Clean 4.1 innings
Beeks (5-0) allowed four hits and no walks while striking out two across 4.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Tigers.
Beeks entered the game in the third inning in relief of opener Ryne Stanek and pitched effectively into the seventh frame. He effectively limited the Tigers' bats, allowing just one extra-base hit and three singles. Beeks has proven effective in a bulk-relief role this season, racking up 45 strikeouts with a 2.76 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 49 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...