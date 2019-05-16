Beeks (3-0) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing four hits over three scoreless innings of relief while striking out four in a 1-0 victory over the Marlins.

Seven different Rays pitchers combined for the shutout, but Beeks was the only one who recorded more than four outs. The southpaw continues to thrive working behind an opener, and he'll carry a 2.25 ERA and 33:10 K:BB through 32 innings into his next outing.