Beeks will serve as the Rays' bulk reliever behind opener Ryne Stanek in Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beeks' recent form coupled with the matchup against the Marlins' MLB-worst offense (64 wRC+) make the lefty a strong streaming option even though he won't be deployed as a traditional starter. Over his last three appearances, Beeks has surrendered just one run on six hits and four walks while striking out 16 in 14.2 innings.