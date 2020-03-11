Rays' Jalen Beeks: Continues stretching out
Beeks, who fired 2.2 scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Blue Jays on Monday, is being stretched out for possible spot starts or bulk reliever duties this coming season, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander has fired 9.1 innings across six appearances thus far this spring and looked good doing so, with Beeks generating a 1.93 ERA, 0.54 WHIP and .100 BAA over the modest sample. It's certainly an encouraging body of work for the 26-year-old, who made 33 appearances overall in his first full Rays campaign in 2019, three of those as a starter. The Rays certainly hope Beeks' solid control thus far is a harbinger for the regular season, as he struggled with a 3.5 BB/9 over his 104.1 innings last season.
