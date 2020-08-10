Beeks is a candidate to potentially log some spot starts while Yonny Chirinos (triceps) and Charlie Morton (shoulder) are on the injured list, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Beeks is a natural candidate to help hold down the fort while the two starters are sidelined, considering he's capable of handling multiple innings without issue and logged three starts for the Rays last season among his 33 appearances. While Beeks isn't likely built up for a six- or seven-inning workload, it's easy to envision manager Kevin Cash piecing together a Beeks-Trevor Richards tandem, for example, to cover the majority of innings in a given game. The left-hander has already made six appearances this season, all in relief, posting an elevated 5.06 ERA that he's partly offset with an excellent 18:3 K:BB over 10.2 innings.