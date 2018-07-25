Rays' Jalen Beeks: Could start sometime next series
After being dealt to the Rays on Wednesday, Beeks could be slated to make a start sometime over the weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Beeks was knocked around in his lone start for the Red Sox earlier in the season, but he'll look to bounce back in the first start for his new team. The Rays are scheduled to begin a four-game showdown with the Orioles starting Thursday, so he could take the hill anytime between July 26-29.
