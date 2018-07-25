Beeks was traded from the Red Sox to the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for Nathan Eovaldi, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Rays figure to utilize Beeks as a starter or multi-inning relief pitcher at the big-league level, per Rosenthal. He's put up decent numbers for Triple-A Pawtucket in 2017, posting a 2.89 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a 117:25 K:BB over 87.1 innings. Beeks appeared in his first two major-league games earlier this season, though he was shelled for nine runs over 6.1 innings.