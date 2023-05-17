Beeks pitched two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Mets while serving as the Rays' opening pitcher. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

Beeks cruised through the opening two frames on 26 pitches while allowing just an infield single to Francisco Lindor. He and Yonny Chirinos have worked as a tandem on two straight occasions now, and manager Kevin Cash may continue to roll with the pairing at least until Tyler Glasnow (oblique) is ready to return to the rotation. Beeks now has four consecutive scoreless outings and has pitched more than an inning in four of his six appearances in May. He sits at a 4.91 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB over 22 innings.