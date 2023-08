Beeks will start Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Wednesday will mark the eighth start of the season for Beeks, who holds a 6.27 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through 37.1 frames on the year. The Rays are already planning on Wednesday's contest being a bullpen game, so Beeks will likely remain in the game only for an inning or two.