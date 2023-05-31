Beeks picked up the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Cubs, striking out one in two-thirds of an inning.

Beeks entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth, striking out Miles Mastrobuoni before coaxing a flyout from Yan Gomes to end the game. It's the first save of the year for Beeks, who's pitched to a 1.74 ERA over his last seven outings (10.1 innings) while strik2ing out 14 in that span. The 29-year-old left-hander lowered his ERA to 4.45 with a 1.24 WHIP and 27:14 K:BB through 28.1 innings this season. Beeks could continue to see an increased role while Pete Fairbanks (hip) is sidelined, though Jason Adam is still the most likely the preferred ninth-inning option.