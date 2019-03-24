Rays' Jalen Beeks: Earns roster spot
Beeks has made the Rays' Opening Day roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Beeks will open the year in a "bulk reliever" role. While he owns an unsightly 8.10 ERA and 2.10 WHIP through 10 innings this spring, the southpaw's 14:3 K:BB over that same stretch is a better indication of his ability. It's worth noting that Beeks spent much of spring tweaking his delivery -- which resulted in an uptick in his fastball velocity -- and working on improving his slider.
