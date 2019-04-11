Rays' Jalen Beeks: Earns three-inning save
Beeks recorded a save during Wednesday's 9-1 win versus the White Sox as he allowed one run on four hits across three innings. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.
Beeks was unable to maintain the shutout has he allowed two doubles and a single during the ninth inning, but was still credited for the three-inning save. The 25-year-old has already thrown 10 innings out of the bullpen for the Rays and has a 2.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB.
