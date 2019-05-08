Beeks (2-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Diamondbacks by allowing one run on three hits over 3.1 innings. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.

Beeks entered to start the third inning after opener Ryne Stanek and continues to pitch well when utilized as a bulk reliever. The 25-year-old has a 2.48 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 21 innings to begin the season.