Rays' Jalen Beeks: Earns win in sharp outing
Beeks (1-0) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out seven across 4.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Royals.
Beeks followed opener Ryne Stanek into the game and managed to maintain a four-run cushion to secure his first win of the season. He took advantage of a relatively weak Royals lineup by working in the strike zone a lot, racking up 17 called strikes. It was a good bounceback showing for Beeks, and he's now struck out 20 batters in 19 innings of work for the season.
