Rays' Jalen Beeks: Filling bulk-relief role Sunday
Beeks will likely serve as the Rays' bulk reliever behind opener Ryne Stanek in Sunday's game against the Angels.
Beeks has yet to make a proper start this season and typically doesn't face a lineup more than two times through the order, but the arrangement has had a positive impact on his ratios. Over his last 10 outings as a bulk reliever, Beeks has gone 5-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.
More News
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Set for bulk-relief role Tuesday•
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Throws tidy 4.1 innings•
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: In line for bulk-relief duties•
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Surrenders two vs. Twins•
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: To operate as bulk reliever Friday•
-
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Working as bulk reliever Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...