Beeks will likely serve as the Rays' bulk reliever behind opener Ryne Stanek in Sunday's game against the Angels.

Beeks has yet to make a proper start this season and typically doesn't face a lineup more than two times through the order, but the arrangement has had a positive impact on his ratios. Over his last 10 outings as a bulk reliever, Beeks has gone 5-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.