Beeks will work behind an opener Sunday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beeks will follow opener Diego Castillo in the series finale and will attempt to break a string of two straight losses. Beeks has worked as a primary pitcher for most of the season and has a 4.10 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 75:35 K:BB over 90 innings.