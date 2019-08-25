Rays' Jalen Beeks: Gets knocked around in finale
Beeks surrendered seven runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings Sunday against the Orioles. He didn't factor into the decision.
Beeks entered in the third inning of this one, and he'd give up three runs in the third, followed by two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one in the seventh on the way to an 8-3 loss. The 26-year-old southpaw hasn't found much success of late, yielding 16 runs (14 earned) over his last three appearances (15 innings).
