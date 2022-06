Beeks is scheduled to serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Bally Sports Sun reports.

Beeks is pitching on three days' rest and hasn't tossed more than 2.1 innings or 43 pitches in any of his 19 appearances this season, so he won't be in line for a traditional start. Wednesday had been Jeffrey Springs' day to pitch, so he'll likely be the top candidate to serve as a bulk reliever behind Beeks, if the Rays decide to go that route.