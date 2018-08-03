Beeks (1-1) allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk over five innings in a win over the Angels on Thursday. He struck out four.

What a difference an outing makes. Beeks didn't exactly set the best of first impressions in his Tampa debut against the Orioles last Saturday, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits and three walks over 3.1 innings. The southpaw looked considerably more composed over an efficient 71 pitches Thursday, limiting the damage after Hunter Wood had been stellar over the first two innings as the opener. Beeks figures to be utilized in similar fashion moving forward, with his ability to pitch multiple frames making him a natural for the second-man-in role on "bullpen days."