Beeks (2-0) was credited with the victory in Thursday's win over the Red Sox, firing two scoreless innings in which he allowed a hit and issued a walk.

After Tyler Glasnow scuffled through another rough outing, Beeks came on in the fifth inning to give manager Kevin Cash a pair of effective frames. It's exactly the type of role the left-hander is suited for considering his arm is built up for multiple innings, and Thursday's performance was a welcome bounce-back effort after he surrendered a pair of runs against the Yankees over 1.2 innings in his most recent outing.