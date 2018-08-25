Beeks (3-1) was credited with the win Friday as the Rays routed the Red Sox 10-3, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings of relief while striking out four.

The rookie southpaw wasn't particularly sharp against his former club, throwing 59 of 97 pitches for strikes, but the Tampa offense did more than enough damage to cover for him Beeks now has a 5.20 ERA and 23:13 K:BB in six appearances and 27.2 innings since being traded to the Rays, and he should continue filling a regular long-relief role down the stretch.