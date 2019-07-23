Beeks (5-1) took the loss Monday, surrendering eight runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 3.2 innings while striking out two as the Rays fell 9-4 to the Red Sox.

All three homers came in a disastrous seven-run third inning, and Beeks saw his winning streak snapped at 10 as he took his first loss since last June. The lefty now carries a 3.69 ERA and 58:25 K:BB through 68.1 innings, with his next outing likely to come next weekend in Toronto.