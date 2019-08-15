Beeks (5-2) took the loss Wednesday at San Diego after surrendering five runs on eight hits over five innings. He had six strikeouts and two walks.

Beeks gave up only two extra-base hits Wednesday, but allowed up baserunners in bunches and was ultimately unable to keep the Friars off the board for most of the outing. Despite the runs allowed it's the first time since May 1 the 26-year-old has completed five innings, which can partly be explained by his typical usage behind an opener. Beeks has a 4.02 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 71:32 K:BB over 85 innings this season and lines up to face the Mariners on Tuesday.