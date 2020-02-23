Rays' Jalen Beeks: Impresses in spring opener
Beeks, who fired a scoreless second inning in Saturday's 4-3 Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox, was impressive with his changeup during the outing, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Beeks needed only 10 pitches to get his three outs, with four of those offerings coming in the form of changeups. Beeks acknowledged after the game that he'd been working on various aspects of his repertoire over the offseason in an effort to even out some of the rough edges he displayed in an otherwise solid 2019. Beeks appeared in 33 games (three starts) for the Rays, posting a strong 6-3 record but also recording an elevated 1.49 WHIP and 3.5 BB/9. He once again projects as a left-handed relief option this season capable of working multiple innings if necessary.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...