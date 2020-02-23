Beeks, who fired a scoreless second inning in Saturday's 4-3 Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox, was impressive with his changeup during the outing, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Beeks needed only 10 pitches to get his three outs, with four of those offerings coming in the form of changeups. Beeks acknowledged after the game that he'd been working on various aspects of his repertoire over the offseason in an effort to even out some of the rough edges he displayed in an otherwise solid 2019. Beeks appeared in 33 games (three starts) for the Rays, posting a strong 6-3 record but also recording an elevated 1.49 WHIP and 3.5 BB/9. He once again projects as a left-handed relief option this season capable of working multiple innings if necessary.