Rays' Jalen Beeks: Impresses out of bullpen
Beeks gave up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out a career-high eight over five innings in relief during Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.
After opener Hunter Wood covered the first inning, Beeks entered the contest in the bottom of the second and worked as the de facto starter for Tampa Bay, covering 93 pitches in the outing. The Rays seem content to keep deploying Beeks in relief, but he should have a fairly predictable pitching schedule as one of the team's top piggyback options whenever Wood or Ryne Stanek are serving as the team's openers. Beeks has pitched exactly five innings in his last three appearances, yielding only two hits each time out.
