Beeks is expected to serve as the Rays' bulk reliever behind opener Ryne Stanek in Thursday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

As per usual, Beeks won't technically start in what will mark his 15th appearance of the season, but he'll nonetheless pitch the majority of the innings once Stanek exits, likely after pitching 1-to-2 frames. Beeks finished May with a 3-0 record, 2.81 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB in 25.2 innings.