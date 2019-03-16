Beeks allowed two earned runs on four hits over 1.2 innings in a 7-3 Grapefruit League split-squad win over the Tigers on Friday. He struck out two and now sports an 8.31 ERA across 8.2 spring innings over six spring appearances.

Other concerning metrics in Beeks' spring resume include a .385 BAA and 2.08 WHIP, as well as four total home runs allowed. The 25-year-old southpaw is battling for a "bulk" reliever role in the Rays' staff this season alongside the likes of Ryan Yarbrough and Yonny Chirinos, and although Friday's final line was far from pretty, he still earned praise from manager Kevin Cash for a 12-pitch showdown against Dustin Peterson, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "That long at-bat, I don't know if he's capable of doing that last year," Cash said. "He just kept throwing strike after strike. Really encouraged."