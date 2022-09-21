Beeks was placed on the 15-day injured list with right lower leg tightness Wednesday, retroactive to Sept. 18, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Beeks has performed well recently, striking out four in 3.2 scoreless innings over his last three appearances. However, he's dealing with a lower leg issue that will keep him sidelined until at least the Rays' final series of the regular season. It's not yet clear whether the southpaw will be able to return prior to the end of the regular season, but Dusten Knight was called up to take his place in the bullpen.