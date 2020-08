Beeks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Orioles with an elbow/forearm injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 27-year-old delivered 1.1 scoreless frames and was in line to secure the two-inning save before exiting the contest. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but according to Topkin, some team officials fear he could be dealing with a UCL injury. Beeks should be evaluated further Wednesday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.