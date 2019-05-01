Rays' Jalen Beeks: Likely 'bulk reliever' behind Stanek
Beeks is the likely candidate to work the bulk of innings behind opener Ryne Stanek in the first game of a double-header against the Royals on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Beeks filled the same role behind Stanek last Tuesday against the Royals at Tropicana Field and was impressive while striking out seven over 4.2 innings. The southpaw has logged eight total appearances this season, generating a 3.32 ERA and 20:8 K:BB across 19 innings.
