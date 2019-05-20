Beeks is likely to cover the bulk of innings behind opener Ryne Stanek in Tuesday's series-opening game against the Dodgers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-hander moved his record to 3-0 with an impressive three-inning scoreless outing last Wednesday against the Marlins. Beeks is notably getting plenty of rest between appearances, as he'd been inactive for seven days prior his appearance against Miami and will be on five days of rest heading into Tuesday's likely appearance. The 25-year-old owns a 2.25 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 32 innings this season while serving in a variety of roles out of the bullpen.