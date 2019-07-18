Beeks isn't expected to start any of the Rays' three games over the weekend against the White Sox, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Beeks returned from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday and filled his usual role as a bulk reliever in an 8-3 loss, limiting the Yankees to one run on two hits and a walk over 3.1 innings while striking out five. Though Beeks likely would have been available to pitch again as soon as Saturday, the Rays are instead expected to recall Brendan McKay from Triple-A Durham and have him, Ryan Yarbrough and Blake Snell all make starts this weekend. Beeks could resurface as a bulk reliever Monday, when Tampa Bay begins a three-game home set with Boston.