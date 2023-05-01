Beeks (0-2) allowed five runs on four hits while managing to get through only two-thirds of an inning in the loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

Beeks came in to try and shut things down in the ninth with the Rays up 9-5 and put together an absolutely disastrous performance. Romy Gonzalez lined out to open up the inning and Beeks got a second out on a sacrifice fly, but he then allowed three singles, a double and hit a batter, which led to three runs for the Sox. He was replaced by Garrett Cleavinger with men on first and second, and he couldn't get bailed out after Cleavinger allowed an inherited runner to score on another base hit before surrendering a three-run walkoff blast to Andrew Vaughn. Beeks did not register a single whiff on 23 pitches and now has an inflated 7.43 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 8:8 K:BB over 13.1 innings.