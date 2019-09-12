Rays' Jalen Beeks: Lit up in relief
Beeks recorded two outs but was charged for four runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks in relief Wednesday in the Rays' 10-9 loss to the Rangers.
Beeks was the first reliever to enter the contest behind opener Andrew Kittredge, but Austin Pruitt (3.1 scoreless innings) effectively functioned as the Rays' primary pitcher. Pruitt likely would have been first in line after Kittredge had the latter not failed to retire any of the three hitters he faced, prompting manager Kevin Cash to turn to Beeks as a de facto second opener. Beeks didn't fare much better than Kittredge and looks unlikely to recapture a meaningful role as a primary pitcher or traditional reliever anytime soon. The recent returns of Tyler Glasnow from the injured list and Brendan McKay from Triple-A Durham have lessened the Rays' need to rely on Beeks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...