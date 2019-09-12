Beeks recorded two outs but was charged for four runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks in relief Wednesday in the Rays' 10-9 loss to the Rangers.

Beeks was the first reliever to enter the contest behind opener Andrew Kittredge, but Austin Pruitt (3.1 scoreless innings) effectively functioned as the Rays' primary pitcher. Pruitt likely would have been first in line after Kittredge had the latter not failed to retire any of the three hitters he faced, prompting manager Kevin Cash to turn to Beeks as a de facto second opener. Beeks didn't fare much better than Kittredge and looks unlikely to recapture a meaningful role as a primary pitcher or traditional reliever anytime soon. The recent returns of Tyler Glasnow from the injured list and Brendan McKay from Triple-A Durham have lessened the Rays' need to rely on Beeks.