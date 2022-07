Beeks (leg) is expected to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible, Marc Topkins of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Beeks was placed on the injured list Sunday but the stint was retroactive to July 15, putting Beeks in line for a potential return on July 30. He has served primarily as a multi-inning reliever and opener this season for the Rays, maintaining a 2.48 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 49:14 K:BB across 40 frames.