Beeks did not allow a baserunner and struck out both of the batters he faced to earn the save Wednesday against the Yankees.

Beeks was called upon to record the final two outs with runners on first and second and a 4-2 lead. After striking out Miguel Andujar on three pitches, Beeks fired a wild pitch to Thairo Estrada prior to striking him out on the next three pitches. Beeks has been used mostly as a bulk reliever this season, but given the Rays' propensity to mix and match the closer role it's possible he gets occasional save chances. For the season, Beeks has a 4.02 ERA, but a 23:3 K:B across 15.2 frames.