Beeks (4-1) got the win Wednesday, pitching three shutout innings with two strikeouts while allowing four hits and three walks against the Braves.

Beeks was tabbed as the long man in Wednesday's "bullpen" day, and though an hour and six minute rain delay limited his outing to just three innings and 49 pitches -- both of which were season-low totals since joining the Rays -- it was still enough to pick up the win for a third straight outing. The rookie southpaw has a 2.63 ERA with 24:13 K:BB in 27.1 innings since the start of August, and figures to continue serving in a similar capacity down the stretch run of the season.