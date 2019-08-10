Rays' Jalen Beeks: No-decision as starter
Beeks tossed 3.2 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision in Friday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.
Beeks started for only the second time this season, but he wasn't able to complete four innings in the appearance. He allowed RBI singles to Domingo Santana in the third inning and Ryan Court in the fourth inning. The 26-year-old has a 3.71 ERA and a 65:30 K:BB in 80 innings across 24 games this season. Beeks owns a 5-1 record and is next expected to pitch in an interleague matchup versus the Padres on Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Week 21 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...