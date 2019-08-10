Beeks tossed 3.2 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision in Friday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Beeks started for only the second time this season, but he wasn't able to complete four innings in the appearance. He allowed RBI singles to Domingo Santana in the third inning and Ryan Court in the fourth inning. The 26-year-old has a 3.71 ERA and a 65:30 K:BB in 80 innings across 24 games this season. Beeks owns a 5-1 record and is next expected to pitch in an interleague matchup versus the Padres on Wednesday.