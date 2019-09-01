Beeks (6-3) earned the win Saturday against the Indians after allowing four hits over three scoreless innings. He struck out one and walked none.

Beeks worked as the primary pitcher Saturday but had to enter with a runner on first base during the second inning, and he ended up with his shortest outing since June 21 despite not giving up a run. The 26-year-old has a 4.41 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 82:37 K:BB through 98 innings and should next pitch during the four-game set against the Blue Jays next weekend.